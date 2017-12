UN chief calls on Myanmar to release Reuters journalists

(CNN) The UN's Secretary-General has condemned the arrest of two journalists in Myanmar, saying that their arrest is symptomatic of eroding freedoms in the Southeast Asian country.

Speaking to the press in Tokyo Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres framed the plight of the two detained men "in relation to the dramatic violations of human rights that occurred in the country, and led to 600,000 people being forced to flee."

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were working on stories about the Rohingya minority in western Rakhine state, when they were arrested Tuesday, the news agency has confirmed.

"Probably the reason why these journalists were arrested is because they were reporting on what they have seen in relation to this massive human tragedy," said the UN Secretary-General.

The Rohingya, who are a stateless Muslim minority, have have been the target of a sustained campaign of aggression by the Myanmar army, forcing some 650,000 to flee across the border to neighboring Bangladesh since August this year.

In September Guterres' human rights chief characterized the actions of the Myanmar military in Rakhine as a " textbook example of ethnic cleansing ."

The two reporters were arrested under the Official Secrets Act, a colonial-era law which carries a maximum 14-year jail sentence. Police officers who they were meeting were also arrested, according to Reuters

By Thursday evening (local time), the agency reported that the Myanmar government had not formally contacted its representatives, and that the two men's whereabouts were unknown. Both journalists are Myanmar citizens. According to a Reuters report, Kyaw is a native of Rakhine state.

The Secretary-General called the arrests an indicator of the "erosion of press freedom" in the country.

"I think it is important that the international community does everything possible to allow not only for the journalists to be released -- freedom of the press is very important -- but also to allow for those reasons that might justify or might have justified the reason or the reasons of the arrest to disappear," he said, referring to the wider crackdown on Rohingya.

Addressing the Rohingya issue directly, the UN chief called on Myanmar's government to ensure that "humanitarian aid to be effectively delivered ... violence to be effectively contained ... reconciliation to be promoted and ... the right of return of this community to be fully respected and implemented."

The Southeast Asian Press Alliance, representing twelve journalists groups, condemned the arrests and called for their release.

"We are deeply concerned over possible violation of their citizens' rights since we have learned about the journalists not being allowed to contact their family members after their arrest," a statement from the NGO reads.

"We urge the authorities to explain this incident with transparency and release both journalists immediately."

MSF: Thousands of Rohingya killed

The arrests came just ahead of the release of the results of a survey by medical aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF; also known as Doctors Without Borders) which showed that a minimum of 6,700 Rohingya -- including 730 children -- were killed by shooting and other violence between August 25 and September 24. The report also claims that at least 2,700 others died from disease and malnutrition.

The aid agency's death toll far surpasses estimates from Myanmar's government, which has put the figure in the hundreds.

"We met and spoke with survivors of violence in Myanmar, who are now sheltering in overcrowded and unsanitary camps in Bangladesh," Sidney Wong, MSF's medical director, said in a statement.

"What we uncovered was staggering, both in terms of the numbers of people who reported a family member died as a result of violence and the horrific ways in which they said they were killed or severely injured."

Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya children wait to receive food from an aid group at a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 14. More than 600,000 of the Rohingya Muslim minority group from Myanmar's Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh, according to the United Nations. Hide Caption 1 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya Muslims paddle a makeshift raft as they cross the Naf River from Myanmar into Bangladesh on November 12. Human rights activists consider the Rohingya to be among the world's most persecuted people. Hide Caption 2 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A young Rohingya refugee begs for food through the glass of a car window at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh on October 7. Hide Caption 3 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees carry their belongings across muddy waters at a camp on October 5. Hide Caption 4 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Hide Caption 5 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees mourn beside the bodies of relatives who died when a boat capsized in late September. Hide Caption 6 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27 by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Hide Caption 7 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Hide Caption 8 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Burnt villages are visible near Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine state on September 27. Hide Caption 9 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya men stand in line September 19 to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Hide Caption 10 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18 at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Hide Caption 11 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17 in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Hide Caption 12 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch September 16 near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar. Hide Caption 13 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13 on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River. Hide Caption 14 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized before reaching Bangladesh on September 13. Hide Caption 15 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Hide Caption 16 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar. Hide Caption 17 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants. Hide Caption 18 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12. Hide Caption 19 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh. Hide Caption 20 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara. Hide Caption 21 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12. Hide Caption 22 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12. Hide Caption 23 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh. Hide Caption 24 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar. Hide Caption 25 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Hide Caption 26 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh. Hide Caption 27 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River. Hide Caption 28 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9. Hide Caption 29 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh. Hide Caption 30 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh. Hide Caption 31 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara. Hide Caption 32 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees. Hide Caption 33 of 34 Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar's Rakhine state. Hide Caption 34 of 34

Under fire

Nobel Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's de facto leader, has come under intense criticism for her government's handling of the Rohingya crisis.

Myanmar's military says it has been targeting terrorists who carried out a series of deadly attacks on security forces. While the Nobel laureate leads the country in a power-sharing agreement with the military, she has little, if any, control over the country's armed forces.

In a speech in September, Suu Kyi said she is aware of the "world's attention" focused on Myanmar, but said her government "does not fear international scrutiny."

"If you are interested in joining us in our endeavors, please let us know," she added. "We can arrange for you to visit these areas and to ask (those who have stayed) why they have not fled, why they have chosen to remain in their villages."

Access to Rakhine state has been heavily restricted to media, human rights groups, and diplomats.