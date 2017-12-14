At least 6,700 Rohingya killed in first month of crackdown: MSF report

(CNN) At least 6,700 Rohingya died as a result of violence in Rakhine state between 25 August and 24 September, according to a new report based on interviews with refugees.

More than half a million Rohingya have fled northwestern Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh since a concerted military crackdown began in August, following militant attacks on a border post. Both the UN and the UK have described the campaign as ethnic cleansing.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said at least 9,000 Rohingya died during that period, with more than 71% of the reported deaths caused by violence.

"We met and spoke with survivors of violence in Myanmar, who are now sheltering in overcrowded and unsanitary camps in Bangladesh," Sidney Wong, MSF Medical Director, said in a statement.

"What we uncovered was staggering, both in terms of the numbers of people who reported a family member died as a result of violence and the horrific ways in which they said they were killed or severely injured."

Read More