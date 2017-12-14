At South Korea-China summit, South Korean journalist beaten bloody

Story highlights The Chinese, who rarely acknowledge mistreatment of journalists, expressed concern over the incident

Seoul (CNN) The summit was intended to cement improved relations after a frosty period of tension between China and South Korea.

But just hours before the Chinese leader treated his South Korean counterpart to a red carpet welcome in Beijing, a journalist from Korean president Moon Jae-in's press pool was beaten bloody at a bilateral trade event.

South Korea's foreign ministry called for an investigation into the incident. Ministry spokesperson Roh Kyu-deok said "our government immediately expressed concern to the Chinese government."

A spokesperson for Korea's largest opposition party went several steps further, demanding Moon immediately cancel his visit to China.

"Assaulting the members of the press pool who accompanied the head of state in the middle of a state visit is an act of terror against South Korea," said Jang Je-won of the Liberty Party.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2017.

