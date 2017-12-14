Australian child sex offender stopped at airport under new 'world-first' laws

(CNN) An Australian child sex offender was stopped from leaving the country Monday, under new laws which government ministers described as a "world first."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop announced the news to journalists at a press conference Wednesday, called to announce the new laws had gone into effect.

The man was prevented from leaving from Sydney Airport by authorities at the SmartGate passport check. Bishop wouldn't give any further details about his case, including where he was traveling to.

"(Child sex offenders) have a high propensity to re-offend if they are in a country where they are not monitored and where child sex exploitation is rampant. These laws are designed to protect children at home and abroad," Bishop said.

Authorities stop a convicted pedophile at Sydney airport-as laws preventing registered child sex offenders travelling o/s come into effect pic.twitter.com/SsjaufmDZv — Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) December 12, 2017

South-east Asian countries close to Australia such as Thailand and the Philippines have long been the target of child sex tourists, according to a report by ECPAT International.

Read More