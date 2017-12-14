Australia child abuse inquiry calls for end to mandatory celibacy for priests

(CNN) A wide-reaching investigation into child abuse across Australia whose revelations shocked the nation has called for sweeping changes to be made, including recommending an end to mandatory celibacy in the Catholic Church.

The Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse report estimates tens of thousands of children have been abused in Australian institutions, in what the commission described as a "national tragedy."

A total of 189 new recommendations were made by the commissioners to address what they described as a "serious failure" by Australia's institutions to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

"We now know that countless thousands of children have been sexually abused in many institutions in Australia. In many institutions, multiple abusers have sexually abused children," the report said.

"We must accept that institutional child sexual abuse has been occurring for generations."

