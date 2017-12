(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Five years ago today, 20 children and 6 teachers lost their lives inside Sandy Hook Elementary . We haven't forgotten them.

-- House Speaker Paul Ryan is "soul searching" about his future , some of his close friends tell CNN.

-- US jets intercepted two Russian jets over Syria and fired warning flares.

-- Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman denied reports that she resigned after a dramatic confrontation with Chief of Staff John Kelly.

-- Ahead of a crucial vote on the GOP tax plan next week, Republican leaders John McCain and Thad Cochran are both suffering from health conditions , while Marco Rubio said he will not support the bill without a child tax credit.

-- GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold, who's under fire for accusations of sexual harassment, is not planning to run for re-election , a source told CNN.

-- The Thomas Fire in Southern California is 30% contained as firefighters continue to battle the Santa Ana winds and dry heat conditions.