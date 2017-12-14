(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Five years ago today, 20 children and 6 teachers lost their lives inside Sandy Hook Elementary. We haven't forgotten them.
-- The GOP-led Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to roll back Obama-era net neutrality protections. Here's what that means and what's at stake. You can recap what happened during the hearing here.
-- House Speaker Paul Ryan is "soul searching" about his future, some of his close friends tell CNN.
-- US jets intercepted two Russian jets over Syria and fired warning flares.
-- Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman denied reports that she resigned after a dramatic confrontation with Chief of Staff John Kelly.
-- Ahead of a crucial vote on the GOP tax plan next week, Republican leaders John McCain and Thad Cochran are both suffering from health conditions, while Marco Rubio said he will not support the bill without a child tax credit.
-- GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold, who's under fire for accusations of sexual harassment, is not planning to run for re-election, a source told CNN.
-- The Thomas Fire in Southern California is 30% contained as firefighters continue to battle the Santa Ana winds and dry heat conditions.
-- Eight planets have been found orbiting a distant star, NASA said.
-- Apple's new iMac Pro (with all the bells and whistles) can cost more than $13,000.
-- ICYMI: Salma Hayek wrote an op-ed in the New York Times alleging that Harvey Weinstein subjected her to monstrous harassment during the production of "Frida."