(CNN) Arctic temperatures are continuing to rise while sea ice declines, a new report has found, with the region showing no sign of returning to its "reliably frozen" state.

The report, sponsored by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows that in 2017 a warming trend in the Arctic continued, resulting in higher surface and water temperatures and melting sea ice.

Some 85 researchers from a dozen countries contributed to the Arctic Report Card , now in its 12th year.

"While 2017 saw fewer records shattered than in 2016, the Arctic shows no sign of returning to the reliably frozen region it was decades ago. Arctic temperatures continue to increase at double the rate of the global temperature increase," a NOAA news release on the report said.

The report card indicates that this may be the "new normal" for the region.

