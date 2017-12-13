Three Florida men charged in shark-dragging video

Story highlights A video of the dragging was widely shared on social media last summer

Investigators unearthed a second incident while reviewing social media for evidence

(CNN) Three Florida men seen in a viral video laughing and smiling as a shark gets dragged behind a high-speed boat have been charged with animal cruelty.

Michael Wenzel, 25; Robert Lee Benac, 28; and Spencer Heintz, 23, were all charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office. Wenzel and Benac were also charged with one count each of illegal method of take, a misdemeanor.

Florida wildlife officials began investigating after the video surfaced on social media in July. It showed a shark being dragged behind a high-speed boat.

Three men in the video, excluding the individual who shot the footage, are seen laughing and smiling as the animal visibly struggles in the boat's wake. One of the men says the shark looks "almost dead."

Florida wildlife investigators found that the men first shot the shark, then dragged it at high speed, causing its death.

