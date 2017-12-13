(CNN) Akayed Ullah made his first court appearance from a hospital bed on Wednesday, two days after authorities said he detonated a homemade device on a busy transit hub in New York City, injuring five people and creating panic.

Ullah, 27, is being treated for lacerations and burns to his hand and abdomen at Bellevue Hospital after the bombing. His court appearance was transmitted over a video.

The Bangladeshi native was not required to enter a plea, but had to acknowledge that he understood the federal criminal complaint against him. U.S. District Court Judge Katharine Parker advised Ullah of his rights. Asked whether he understood he replied, "Yes, I do."

Parker requested a court-appointed defender for Ullah.

The alleged suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal bombing on the ground after the incident.

Ullah will be held without bail until his next preliminary court hearing on January 13, 2018.