Gusty winds, low humidity tax tired California firefighters

By Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 2:49 PM ET, Wed December 13, 2017

Southern California wildfires continue to rage
Story highlights

  • Advisory citing critical fire weather conditions is in effect until Friday
  • At least 95,000 residents have been evacuated

(CNN)Firefighters battling the massive Thomas Fire in Southern California have contained 25% of the blaze, but the weary crews have their work cut out for them in the days to come.

Wind gusts and low humidity are giving life to the ravaging blaze -- a behemoth larger than New York City -- that is destroying and damaging property and prompting mandatory and voluntary evacuations.
Mom, son, scramble 4 times to stay out of California wildfire&#39;s path
The inferno threatens Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito and surrounding areas, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.
    Relief from the parched and blustery weather won't be in sight for several days.
    "The dry spell looks to sustain itself for at least the next week," said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. "But some long-range models project some rain relief coming by Christmas which would be a welcome gift for the firefighters and residents of the region. This is still a long way out, so we will keep monitoring it for any changes."
    The California wildfires by the numbers
    Latest developments

    Making history: At more than 236,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the Thomas Fire is now the fifth-largest wildfire in modern California history.
    Months without rain: It has been more than 250 days since rain was recorded in the part of Ventura County where the Thomas Fire sparked on December 4, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
    Devastation: Seven hundred and one single-family residences, 12 commercial structures and 182 minor structures have been destroyed.
    Red flag warning: An advisory citing critical fire weather conditions is in effect until 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET) Friday.
    Wind: Gusts could reach 40 mph or higher in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
    Humidity: Levels will still be extremely low with low recovery in the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Santa Ana wind advisories are possible by the end of the week.
    The Thomas Fire burns Monday in the hills above homes in Montecito in Santa Barbara County.
    Evacuations: At least 95,000 residents have been evacuated in Southern California, Cal Fire said.
    Death toll: There has been one death in the Thomas Fire. Authorities said they believe Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula died in a crash while fleeing the fire. Her body was found last Wednesday.

    More than 1,000 structures destroyed

    The Thomas Fire is one of six major wildfires torching Southern California. The fires have destroyed more than 1,000 structures since igniting.
    The blazes vary in size, but together, they are larger than the cities of New York and Boston combined, or bigger than Singapore.
    People watch as firefighters battle flames in Carpinteria, California, on Monday, December 11.
    As smoke obscures the sun, a Coulson C-130 air tanker turns to make a drop on a Carpinteria hillside on December 11.
    As the Thomas Fire burns in the background, Dan Bellaart and his wife, Mary McEwen, comfort each other in their backyard in Montecito, California, on December 11.
    The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10.
    Firefighters battle a wildfire as it advances on homes in Carpinteria on December 10.
    A cloud of smoke overshadows downtown Ventura, California, on December 10.
    The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10.
    The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10.
    Flames rise as a fire approaches the Lake Casitas area of Ojai on December 8.
    A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball Fire swept through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air on Thursday, December 7.
    Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose in Ventura on December 7.
    Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita, California, on December 7.
    Fires surround a hilltop mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
    "Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6. The Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura.
    Smoke rises across Southern California in this image taken from the International Space Station on December 6.
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
    Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck north of Ventura on December 6.
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily on December 6. Reily's Ventura home was destroyed by fire.
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5.
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area on December 5.
    A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura on December 5.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter battles a blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters saved their home in Ventura on December 5.
    This Ventura apartment complex, seen on December 5, was destroyed by fire.
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5.
    A man prepares to evacuate his house in Santa Paula, California, on December 5.
    A man tries to catch a horse that got loose in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily on December 6. Reily's Ventura home was destroyed by fire.
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5.
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5.
    A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura on December 5.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter battles a blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura on December 5.
    This Ventura apartment complex, seen on December 5, was destroyed by fire.
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5.
    A man prepares to evacuate his house in Santa Paula, California, on December 5.
    A man tries to catch a horse that got loose in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    One of the fires, named Skirball, was caused by an "illegal cooking fire at an encampment in a brush area" near where Sepulveda Boulevard crosses under the San Diego Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. No arrests have been made.
    The Skirball Fire, which broke out a week ago, consumed more than 400 acres, destroyed six homes and damaged 12 others, the fire department said in a statement. It's 85% contained.
    The causes of the other major fires have yet to be determined.

    CNN's Paul Vercammen, Susannah Cullinane, Ray Sanchez, Carma Hassan, Kyung Lah, Joe Sutton, Dakin Andone and Darran Simon contributed to this report.