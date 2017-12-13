Gusty winds, low humidity tax worn-out California firefighters

(CNN) Firefighters battling the massive Thomas Fire in Southern California have contained 25% of the blaze, but the weary crews have their work cut out for them Wednesday and in the days to come.

Wind gusts and low humidity are giving life to the ravaging blaze -- a behemoth larger than New York City -- that is destroying and damaging property and prompting mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

The inferno threatens Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito and surrounding areas, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

Relief from the parched and blustery weather won't be in sight for several days.

"The dry spell looks to sustain itself for at least the next week," said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. "But some long-range models project some rain relief coming by Christmas which would be a welcome gift for the firefighters and residents of the region. This is still a long way out, so we will keep monitoring it for any changes."

