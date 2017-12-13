Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Park Ji Sung's quickfire South Korean translations

Updated 7:18 PM ET, Wed December 13, 2017

The CNN ENG-KOR PyeongChang 2018 dictionary
(CNN)Heading to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics but a bit concerned about any potential language barriers?

Fear not, South Korean football great Park Ji Sung wants to help.
The Manchester United legend, who won four Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, is an ambassador for the 2018 Games.
So if you see a Korean snowboarder pull off a sick pipe run, but you don't know how to tell them, Park has just the phrase for you.
    Or perhaps you want to say "what a triple-lutz!" after an ice skater pulls off the move? Park has got you covered.
    To enjoy Park's 10 language tips in the lead up to Pyeongchang 2018 click or swipe on the video.