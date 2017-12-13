Story highlights Froome failed drugs test in September

Cyclist had double allowed level of legal asthma drug

Governing body says it wants more details

(CNN) Chris Froome, who has been the world's most dominant cyclist in recent years, failed a drugs test in one of the sport's most prestigious races earlier this year.

Four-time Tour de France champion Froome, who rides for Team Sky, was found to have double the allowed level of the legal asthma drug Salbutamol in his urine on a test taken on September 7 during the Vuelta a España, which the Briton went on to win.

In a statement, the sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), said the British rider was informed of an "Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF)" on September 20 and that an analysis of the B sample had confirmed the results of the rider's A sample.

The 32-year-old Froome, Britain's most successful road cyclist, who won his fourth Tour de France in July, said: "It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are.

"I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms (always within the permissible limits) and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader's jersey.

