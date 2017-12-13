US to present evidence Iran is providing missiles to Yemen rebels

Story highlights
(CNN)The Trump administration will present evidence Thursday of what it says is proof that Iran has provided missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen, missiles like those the rebels have recently fired into Saudi Arabia, three defense officials told CNN Wednesday.
The evidence, including missile components, is expected to be presented to reporters at Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, according to the officials.
A US defense official told CNN that US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will be involved in presenting the evidence.
A US official told CNN that some of the evidence will include components of two Qiam-1 liquid-fueled ballistic missiles which were recovered after Houthi rebels fired missiles into Saudi Arabia in November and July.
The official said that the missile's lack of typical stabilizer fins and other aspects of its engineering are proof that it originated in Iran. The official said Iran is the only country in the world that manufactures these types of missiles which use what the official called a "Wind Bolt," a unique Iranian design.
The missile also showed signs of both industrial welding that occurred during the missile's initial manufacture and cruder welding, the latter the official said was evidence that it was assembled on the battlefield in Yemen, likely after being smuggled from Iran into Yemen in separate parts.
The official added that evidence presented of other Iranian support for the Houthis will also include an Iranian-made drone that was recovered by Yemeni-tribal fighters allied with the Saudi-led coalition, an Iranian made anti-tank weapon, and military equipment that was bound for the Houthis but intercepted by forces from the UAE.
The official said that the presentation of the evidence will help make the case that Iran is in violation of multiple UN security council resolutions 2231 and 2216, part of a new Trump administration effort to put extraordinary pressure on Tehran.
US military officials have previously said that Iran has supplied missiles to Houthi rebels including a missile that was fired into Saudi Arabia that targeted the capital Riyadh in November.
"There's been markings that indicate that it was Iranian origin," Lt. Gen. Harrigian, the commander of US Air Forces Central Command, told journalists at a news conference in Dubai ahead of the Dubai Air Show last month.
"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its partners are arming, advising, and enabling the Houthis' violent actions," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement last week.
The US provides aerial refueling support to aircraft from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen. The US military also provides what it calls limited intelligence sharing to help Saudi Arabia defend itself from cross border attacks.