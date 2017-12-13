US to present evidence Iran is providing missiles to Yemen rebels

Story highlights The evidence, including missile components, is expected be presented to reporters on Thursday

US military officials have previously said that Iran has supplied missiles to Houthi rebels

(CNN) The Trump administration will present evidence Thursday of what it says is proof that Iran has provided missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen, missiles like those the rebels have recently fired into Saudi Arabia, three defense officials told CNN Wednesday.

The evidence, including missile components, is expected to be presented to reporters at Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, according to the officials.

A US defense official told CNN that US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will be involved in presenting the evidence.

A US official told CNN that some of the evidence will include components of two Qiam-1 liquid-fueled ballistic missiles which were recovered after Houthi rebels fired missiles into Saudi Arabia in November and July.

The official said that the missile's lack of typical stabilizer fins and other aspects of its engineering are proof that it originated in Iran. The official said Iran is the only country in the world that manufactures these types of missiles which use what the official called a "Wind Bolt," a unique Iranian design.

