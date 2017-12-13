US to present evidence Iran is providing missiles to Yemen rebels

Story highlights The evidence, including missile components, is expected be presented to reporters on Thursday

(CNN) The Trump administration will present evidence Thursday of what it says is proof that Iran has provided missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen, missiles like those the rebels have recently fired into Saudi Arabia, three defense officials told CNN Wednesday.

The evidence, including missile components, is expected to be presented to reporters at Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, according to the officials.

US military officials have previously said that Iran has supplied missiles to Houthi rebels including a missile that was fired into Saudi Arabia that targeted the capital Riyadh in November.

"There's been markings that indicate that it was Iranian origin," Lt. Gen. Harrigian, the commander of US Air Forces Central Command, told journalists at a news conference in Dubai ahead of the Dubai Air Show last month.

"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its partners are arming, advising, and enabling the Houthis' violent actions," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement last week.

