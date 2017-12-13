Story highlights Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command said the US military was "proud" to be partners with the Lebanese Armed Forces

(CNN) The US will provide Lebanon with a military aid package valued at over $120 million, the US ambassador to Lebanon announced Wednesday following a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The package is to include "six new MD 530G light attack helicopters, six new Scan Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles and leading edge communication and night vision devices," Ambassador Elizabeth Richard said.

"This advanced equipment will help the army build on its steady strong capability to conduct border security and counterterrorism operations and importantly to defend the country and the people of Lebanon," Richard added.

Richard attended the meeting with Hariri along with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region.

Votel said the US military was "proud" to be partners with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

