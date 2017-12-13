Counterterror chief: Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric makes job more difficult

Story highlights Rasmussen said, "It's more difficult when the environment is contaminated by mutual suspicion"

Trump's statements on Muslims played a role in a court hearing on the travel ban

Washington (CNN) Recent anti-Muslim rhetoric from President Donald Trump and administration policies such as the travel ban are making counterterrorism "more difficult," according to outgoing National Counterterrorism Center Director Nick Rasmussen.

Speaking during an on-the-record interview Wednesday, Rasmussen said, "I don't think it's arguable it's more difficult when the environment is contaminated by mutual suspicion."

"If you're increasing the amount of suspicion and distress on these communities, it places more challenges in our way," he said.

Asked "does the environment today make your job more difficult?" -- with reference to comments by the President and administration policies such as the travel ban -- Rasmussen answered "yes."

Trump's past and recent tweets and statements concerning Muslims and the travel ban played a central role during a federal appeals court hearing last week on the legality of travel ban 3.0.

