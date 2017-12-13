Breaking News

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to replace Al Franken in the Senate

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Wed December 13, 2017

Washington (CNN)Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith has been selected to replace Al Franken in the Senate.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Wednesday morning that Smith has been appointed to the position.
"Though I never anticipated this moment," Smith said, "I am resolved to do everything I can to move Minnesota forward, and I will be a fierce advocate in the United States Senate for the economic opportunity and fairness."
"This is a difficult moment for us. But even now, I am filled with optimism for Minnesota," she added.
    The announcement comes following Franken's December 7 decision to resign from office over allegations that he touched women inappropriately.