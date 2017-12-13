Story highlights Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein will do before a House panel

He retains oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation

(CNN) The second-highest ranking official at the Justice Department, will step back into the national spotlight Wednesday with a chance to defend the department as a growing chorus of Republicans raise questions over political influence at the agency.

What might normally have been a routine oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, will undoubtedly now take on a new focus in light of the roughly 375 politically-charged text messages exchanged between two top FBI employees that were turned over to congressional investigators late Tuesday evening.

Wednesday's hearing also gives lawmakers an opportunity to grill Rosenstein publicly on his views of everything from President Donald Trump's cable news-fueled rages about the Justice Department's handling of various investigations to Rosenstein's oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Rosenstein -- who retains oversight of Mueller's investigation since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all 2016 campaign-related probes -- has managed to keep a low profile since his front and center role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey back in May.