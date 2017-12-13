GOP congressman: Bannon like 'some disheveled drunk that wandered onto the political stage'

Story highlights "This guy does not belong on the national stage," King said

Washington (CNN) Rep. Peter King says Roy Moore's election loss in Alabama is partly a result of the American people's "revulsion" toward former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's divisive style and political views.

"You know, I was even raising this, not even so much as a political issue almost as a moral issue," the New York Republican told CNN's "New Day." "This guy does not belong on the national stage. He looks like some disheveled drunk that wandered onto the political stage."

A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the final weeks leading up to the Alabama special election, Bannon campaigned for Moore, who has been accused of pursuing relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. The allegations by the women include sexual assault and abuse.

King, who supports President Donald Trump, said Moore's election loss was "not just a political statement," adding that it "was a manifestation of the revulsion by the American people." Trump endorsed Moore in the race.

