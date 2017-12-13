Bannon's '#war' on the GOP suffers embarrassing blow

Story highlights Democrat Doug Jones looked to be the winner of the Alabama Senate race on Tuesday night

Bannon's blitz is at risk of getting bogged down by a brewing GOP counteroffensive

(CNN) In October, Steve Bannon declared a "season of war" against the Republican establishment. Less than two months later, he might be staring down his Waterloo.

Bannon has made no secret of his desire to smash the current GOP order and replace it with a chaotic chorus of flame-throwing populists and ideologically ambiguous partisan agitators. In Republican Roy Moore, he found a touch of both -- and it promptly blew up in his face.

Moore's defeat at the hands of Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday night is a damaging setback to President Trump and the GOP's agenda for 2018 and beyond, but it is Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, who could suffer most immediately.

Bannon's decision to stick by Moore despite credible reports of serial sexual impropriety against the judge -- with molestation and assault among the allegations -- and his role in securing a post-accusation endorsement from Trump, figures to damage his standing with the White House. Now, bereft of a significant general election victory to call his own, Bannon's blitz is at risk of getting bogged down by a brewing GOP counteroffensive.

It couldn't have come at a worse time. The Breitbart boss commands a feisty pack of true believers. But their ranks are mostly static. Victory for Moore might have been enough to draft in new recruits and sway some Republican pragmatists to, at the least, make a show of bending to his instincts. Trump too, with his own stubbon support for Moore, seemed ready to give himself over to the Bannon way.

