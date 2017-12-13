Melania Trump: Christmas is 'not about the gifts'

Story highlights Melania Trump visited Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Wednesday

She helped sort toys and decorate cards for their Toys for Tots drive

Washington (CNN) Melania Trump continued a holiday tradition on Wednesday, visiting with military families and sorting gifts at a Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, where she delivered a reflective message on her initial year as first lady.

"On a personal note, as my first year as first lady comes to an end, I have had the privilege to witness the spirit and resilience of so many people in our country. After this year's devastating hurricane season, I hope everyone watching at home will consider giving back through programs like Toys for Tots," she said, delivering brief remarks at a podium surrounded by wrapped holiday gifts and children's bikes.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump is at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling today, helping sort toys at a Toys for Tots event with military families pic.twitter.com/TUoXGPc4d1 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) December 13, 2017

"I've seen people from all over our great nation pitch in to help those who lost everything, and I want to challenge people to continue with that giving spirit over Christmas and in the new year," she added.

Trump has been a front-and-center figure for her husband's administration in the wake of the multiple devastating hurricanes this year, accompanying President Donald Trump on trips to Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico, and last week, viewing recovery and relief efforts in Texas' Corpus Christi area with second lady Karen Pence. She also recorded a public service announcement encouraging Americans to donate to organizations of their choice or volunteer in storm-ravaged areas.

On Wednesday, the first lady decorated holiday cards and sorted donated toys with the children of service members as part of the Marine Corps Reserve's annual Toys for Tots drive.

Read More