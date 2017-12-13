Gillibrand on Trump's tweet: It was a 'sexist smear'

Story highlights Gillibrand called for Trump's resignation

She reiterated that she believes the tweet was sexist

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reiterated her belief that President Donald Trump's tweet on Tuesday about her was a "sexist smear" in an interview Wednesday.

"It was certainly just a sexist smear intended to silence me," she said during an interview with NBC's "Today Show" the day after the Twitter exchange. "And I'm not going to be silenced on this issue. I have heard the testimony of many women, numerous accusers. I believe them and he should resign for that."

Gillibrand was referencing a tweet in which Trump used suggestive language to attack her. Gillibrand has called for Trump's resignation after multiple women renewed their sexual misconduct allegations against him.

At least 15 women have come forward with a wide range of accusations against Trump, spanning from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior around women. Of the women, 13 say Trump attacked them directly and two others say they witnessed behavior that made them uncomfortable. All the alleged incidents took place prior to his assuming the presidency. Trump has denied all the allegations.

In a message posted just after 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, Trump wrote that Gillibrand was a "lightweight" who would "do anything" for campaign contributions. Trump didn't explain further what he meant.

