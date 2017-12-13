House Democrats form task force to address sexual harassment

Story highlights A House Democratic group has met quietly at least four times in the past few weeks

Washington (CNN) A small group of House Democrats have formed an informal task force on sexual harassment as at least three lawmakers facing sexual harassment allegations have stepped aside in the past month and as others continue to face accusations and ethics investigations.

The group, which has met quietly at least four times in the past few weeks, is addressing a range of questions, including whether the Democratic caucus needs to adjust its own culture and practices, and plans to come up with a recommendation at some point.

"(We) are looking for ways which we can possibly even amend our own rules of our caucus in terms of conduct and standards of conduct for members of the Democratic caucus," Rep. Joe Crowley, the chairman of the Democratic caucus who also sits on the task force, told reporters Wednesday.

The working group was created by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and includes members from the House Administration Committee, as well as former members on the Ethics Committee. Members who have worked on relevant legislation -- such as Reps. Jackie Speier, Brenda Lawrence and Lois Frankel -- are also on the committee.

Focusing on transparency and compensation, the group of about a dozen members is seeking guidance from outside lawyers and experts, as well as representatives of victims and advocacy groups. While the task force is currently categorized as an informal group, members have said they hope it leads to potential legislation down the road.