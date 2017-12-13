Story highlights Kaptur said female staffers and reporters also wore outfits that were too revealing

(CNN) At a closed-door meeting of House Democrats to discuss reforming how Congress handles sexual harassment allegations, one senior congresswoman stunned lawmakers when she suggested female lawmakers were inviting unwanted advances because of the way they dressed.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur stood up and told her colleagues Wednesday that "too many members dress inappropriately" and it's "an invitation" to be harassed, according to three Democratic sources familiar with the discussion.

Kaptur said female staffers and reporters were also guilty of wearing outfits that she believed were too revealing.

Those in the room were "totally in shock" and their "mouths were agape" at the statement from Kaptur, according to these sources.

