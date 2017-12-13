Schumer reports fake sexual harassment charge to Capitol Police

Story highlights Schumer's office says he is the victim of a fake document

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reported a fake complaint accusing him of sexual harassment to Capitol Police, a spokesperson from his office confirmed Wednesday.

Axios reported on Tuesday Schumer told the outlet he is the victim of a fake document that implicates him in detailed harassment claims by a former aide.

The news of the document comes amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Capitol Hill. Democratic Sen. Al Franken, Democratic Rep. John Conyers and Republican Rep. Trent Franks are all stepping down amid claims of sexual misconduct during their time in office.

Schumer's office confirmed the Axios report to CNN and his communications director Matt House said there were no additional details.

The former aide from Schumer's office, who was not named in the report, told Axios in a phone interview she did not write the document and that none of its charges are true -- adding that her signature on the document was forged.

