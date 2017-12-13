Black voters turned out for Jones

Story highlights Jones' message was clear: get out and vote

And it seems that message worked

Washington (CNN) Black voters in Alabama -- particularly black women -- voted overwhelmingly in favor of Democrat Doug Jones, according to exit poll data.

Making up 17% of the voters, 98% of black women who voted on Tuesday cast their ballots for Jones, while just 2% voted for Republican Roy Moore, exit polls showed.

Compared to the 2012 presidential election, 95% of black women voted for President Barack Obama and 4% voting for Mitt Romney, and made up 18% of voters.

Additionally, black men, who made up 11% of the vote on Tuesday, voted 93% for Jones.

Black voters typically vote overwhelmingly Democratic: they cast ballots for Hillary Clinton nationwide by a 89% to 8% margin in the 2016 presidential race, and even broader margins for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

