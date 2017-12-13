Story highlights Beverly Young Nelson: "I feel like my story may have played a part in this"

She says she's excited about race's outcome; Moore denies allegations

(CNN) A woman who accused GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager said Wednesday that his election loss means "Alabama is about to make some changes."

"I feel like my story may have played a part in this, but I also believe it was the other victims as well that also helped with all of this," Beverly Young Nelson told anchor Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day." "I feel like it was not just me; it was all of us."

Moore has called Nelson's accusations "absolutely false" and denies knowing her. He also denies the allegations of several other women who have accused him of pursuing relationships with them when they were teens and he was in his 30s, including one woman who said she was 14 at the time.

"There's no reason for me to go and lie on television when this was the truth from day one," Nelson said. "I intend on still pursuing it. I'm not giving up."

In a shocking upset Tuesday night, Doug Jones was projected to defeat Moore , becoming the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama.

