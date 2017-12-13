Sanders on Trump: 'Yes, I do think he should resign'

Story highlights Sanders' comments echo those of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

"Do I think the President should resign? I do. Do I think he will? I don't," Sanders said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined the list of lawmakers calling on President Donald Trump to resign.

"Yes, I do think he should resign," Sanders said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," citing the multiple allegations against Trump and comparing them to those that resulted in Sen. Al Franken's resignation.

"You've got a president who has been accused by many, many women of harassment, to say the least. This is a guy who was on a tape seen by everybody in America essentially bragging about his sexual assault of women. Do I think under those considerations of Al Franken resigning, do I think the President should resign? I do. Do I think he will? I don't," the Vermont independent told Cooper.

In the past few days, Sanders had said Trump should "think about" resigning in the wake of the allegations.

