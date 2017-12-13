Breaking News

Alabama Secretary of State: 'Highly unlikely' Jones not the winner

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 1:07 AM ET, Wed December 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Roy Moore unwilling to concede (full speech)
Roy Moore unwilling to concede (full speech)

    JUST WATCHED

    Roy Moore unwilling to concede (full speech)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(6 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Merrill's remarks came after Moore campaign chairman directed the media to him
  • Merrill suggested he did not at this time see grounds to contest the results

(CNN)Secretary of State of Alabama John Merrill said it was "highly unlikely" that Democrat Doug Jones would not be certified as the winner of Tuesday's special election for the US Senate.

"I would find that highly unlikely to occur, Jake," Merrill said, when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if he expected anything other than Jones being the next senator from Alabama.
Merrill's remarks came after Republican candidate Roy Moore's campaign chairman directed the media to Merrill to understand final result procedures and after Moore himself, who was not conceding, suggested he wanted a recount.
    Roy Moore won&#39;t concede
    Roy Moore won't concede
    "When the vote is this close ... it's not over," Moore told supporters after Jones declared victory.
    But Merrill, who is charged with certifying the results, suggested he did not at this time see grounds to contest the results.
    Read More
    "The people of Alabama have spoken tonight," he told CNN. "They've made their voice heard loud and clear. The most important thing to remember now is the process needs to be followed to ensure that the integrity, the safety and security of the election is preserved.
    "One of the things that is obviously recognized by using the equipment that we use in the elections process is that there's not a whole lot of mistakes that are made."
    Alabama election: Doug Jones scores stunning win, but Moore won&#39;t concede
    Alabama election: Doug Jones scores stunning win, but Moore won't concede
    The election will be certified no earlier than December 26 and no later than January 3.
    If the margin is within half a percentage point, an automatic recount is triggered. So far, Jones is leading by more than that. There are still votes to be counted, including absentee and military ballots.

    CNN's Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills contributed to this report.