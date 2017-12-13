Story highlights Merrill's remarks came after Moore campaign chairman directed the media to him

Merrill suggested he did not at this time see grounds to contest the results

(CNN) Secretary of State of Alabama John Merrill said it was "highly unlikely" that Democrat Doug Jones would not be certified as the winner of Tuesday's special election for the US Senate.

"I would find that highly unlikely to occur, Jake," Merrill said, when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if he expected anything other than Jones being the next senator from Alabama.

Merrill's remarks came after Republican candidate Roy Moore's campaign chairman directed the media to Merrill to understand final result procedures and after Moore himself, who was not conceding, suggested he wanted a recount.

"When the vote is this close ... it's not over," Moore told supporters after Jones declared victory.

But Merrill, who is charged with certifying the results, suggested he did not at this time see grounds to contest the results.

