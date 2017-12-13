Story highlights Rep. Mo Brooks said that he learned of his "high risk" prostate cancer in October

The Alabama Republican pushed his colleagues to get regular cancer screenings

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mo Brooks, who lost to Roy Moore in Alabama's GOP Senate primary, announced Wednesday he has prostate cancer and that losing the race "may have saved" his life.

Speaking from the House floor, Brooks said that he learned of his "high risk" prostate cancer in October. Appearing to hold back tears, the congressman talked about the night he called his wife to tell her the prognosis, when she was handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, and called it "one of loneliest nights apart in our 41-year marriage."

During his speech on the floor, Brooks said he had a "very good cure prognosis" and hoped to return to Washington following the recess next year. He said he will undergo surgery this Friday and a post-surgery medical procedure on December 20.

Brooks pushed his colleagues to take care of themselves and get regular cancer screenings.

"Don't ever ever take your health or family for granted," he said. "During the holidays enjoy your family because no one, no one is promised tomorrow."

