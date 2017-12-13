Of course, Selma made the difference for Doug Jones

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On Tuesday night, civil rights leader Bernice King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., took to Twitter with what amounted to the digital version of a prayerlike sigh of relief. Democrat Doug Jones had just pulled off an unlikely victory in the election to fill the Alabama Senate seat left vacant by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. King wrote:

Selma, Lord, Selma. It's no coincidence that Selma, where blood was shed in the struggle for voting rights for Black people, pushed #DougJones ahead for good. #Alabama — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 13, 2017

Hers is more than a sentimental observation. At a time when the Democratic Party has drastically scaled back operations nationwide in conservative bastions like Alabama, it fell to civil rights leaders -- including activists and ministers, attorneys and businessmen -- to organize and energize black voters to vote for Doug Jones.

The numbers show they got the job done well. As the vote totals rolled in, Selma -- the site of storied civil rights and county seat -- supplied the coup de grace, delivering nearly 75% of Dallas County's votes to Jones.

This is the place where, in March 1965, peaceful marchers were teargassed and beaten mercilessly by state troopers while the news cameras rolled. The demonstrators were attempting a symbolic 54-mile march to the state capital to demand full voting rights for blacks. National outraged followed the televised brutality, and later that month, the marchers -- backed by a federal court order -- arrived at the capital 25,000 strong.