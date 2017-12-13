Rubio: How US and Asian democracies can counter China

Marco Rubio is the Republican senator from Florida. He is a member of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, Intelligence Committee and Appropriations Committee. He also chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China that is authorized by US law to monitor human rights and the rule of law in the People's Republic of China. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) America is reaffirming its commitment to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, China's increasingly assertive rise and other challenges. India and Japan, two of our key partners, have increased their security cooperation in response to regional challenges. But Washington must do more to support them and expand the involvement of Australia and other Asian democracies.

Much of the 21st century's history will be written in Asia. The region makes up nearly 60% of the world's population and roughly 40% of global GDP. Home to large and capable militaries, Asia accounts for the majority of the world's eight declared nuclear-armed nations, including North Korea.

Under President Xi Jinping, China is attempting to author its own version of the Indo-Pacific region's history. The People's Liberation Army is expanding and modernizing its military conventional and unconventional capabilities, including its vast arsenal of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. It is also forcefully asserting Beijing's claims in territorial disputes with neighbors, including in the South China Sea and in the Doklam plateau at the Indo-Chinese border.

Furthermore, China is using its economic might to extend the long arm of its geopolitical influence, access and control, especially through its "Belt and Road Initiative" -- aggressively promoting infrastructure projects throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. It also recently established a naval base in Djibouti to enhance Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean and expeditionary capabilities.

To ensure the arc of history bends toward a free and open Indo-Pacific, regional democracies will have to cooperate more.