At least 35 killed in Yemen airstrikes

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) At least 35 people were killed and 20 others were missing following Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on a military police facility in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Wednesday, a senior Houthi defense ministry official has told CNN.

The facility held hundreds of prisoners, according to officials at the rebel-held office of national security. They said they expected the death toll to rise, and added that they believed many of the dead remained under the rubble.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for more than two years.

The coalition closed the ports last month after the Houthis fired a ballistic missile toward an airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The blockade has stopped shipments of food and medicine, prompting broad international outrage.

"After the first airstrike, prisoners were running for their lives, some climbing over walls to escape when another airstrike killed them as well," a senior Houthi national security official said.

