Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Leaders from the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation recognized East Jerusalem as the occupied capital of a Palestinian state and called on the international community to do the same, according to the final communique from the group's emergency summit on Wednesday.

The group of mostly Muslim leaders had called an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul to discuss US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital last week. Trump also announced that the US Embassy would be relocated from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

On Wednesday the OIC rejected Trump's move as "null and void" and said the President's "dangerous declaration" marked the US withdrawal from the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Turkish President Erdogan (front row, C) and Palestinian Authority President Abbas (front row, R) with other leaders at the OIC summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that a "new alliance" had been formed in opposition to Trump's Jerusalem declaration, which he described as "not valid in our understanding, in our mentality and in our conscience."

Erdogan said the US "can no longer act impartially" as a mediator between the Israelis and Palestinians, and that other countries needed to be identified to replace the US in that role.

Read More