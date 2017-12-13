Egyptian singer sentenced to prison for video 'inciting debauchery'

Story highlights Egyptian pop singer Shyma Ahmed sentenced to two years in prison for suggestive music video

Shyma Ahmed: "As a singer, I only sung the song"

(CNN) A court in Egypt has sentenced a female pop singer to two years in prison for "inciting debauchery and immortality" in an online music video, according to reports by Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram online.

The music video of the song "I Have Issues" was released last month and sparked immediate controversy because of its sexually suggestive scenes. In the video, Shyma Ahmed, a 21-year-old artist who is known by the name Shyma, is seen cavorting in a bra before a group of wide-eyed smiling men. On a chalkboard behind her is written "class #69." In a subsequent scene, she slowly eats a banana.

Egypt state media outlets report that the singer and the director of the music video, Mohamed Gamal, were arrested on November 18 after the video's release. They were also ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds (approximately $560).

Both are expected to appeal the verdict.

