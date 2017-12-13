Story highlights First-trimester exposure to methylphenidate increased the risk of heart defects in infants by 28%

This risk translates to about 13 per every 1,000 births

(CNN) The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug methylphenidate is associated with an increased risk of heart defects in infants whose mothers take the medication during pregnancy, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Specifically, the researchers found a 28% increased prevalence of cardiac malformations after first-trimester exposure to the stimulant, which is the active ingredient in Ritalin, Concerta, Daytrana, Methylin and other ADHD medications.

To manage ADHD, doctors commonly prescribe methylphenidate and other stimulants, including amphetamines known as Adderall, Dexedrine, Dyanavel, Evekeo, ProCentra and Vyvanse. However, amphetamines were not found to increase the risk of heart defects, the study concluded.

-- including women of reproductive age, Worldwide, prevalence of ADHD has been estimated at about 3% in children, teens and adults. The use of these medications has increased by almost 800% between 1995 and 2015 among adults-- including women of reproductive age, one study finds.

With increasing use of stimulant medications during pregnancy, "there is an urgent need to better understand their safety," said Krista F. Huybrechts, lead author of the new study and an epidemiologist in the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics at the Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Read More