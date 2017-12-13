Airplane draws one-of-a-kind Christmas tree in the sky

(CNN) An Airbus plane out of Hamburg, Germany, took a particularly festive flight on Wednesday, mapping out an intricate Christmas tree over the country that could be clearly seen on flight radar sites.

There are a few things to admire here: One, that the capacity for finding new and creative ways to show holiday cheer is clearly boundless. Two, that Airbus employs some incredibly precise test pilots. Look at how round the ornaments turned out! We're getting a little dizzy thinking about it.

Some early "Season's Greetings" from one of Flight Test Teams in Hamburg 🎄✈️ https://t.co/k71QhMrgmF @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/FURAnB3qp3 — Airbus (@Airbus) December 13, 2017