Steven Spielberg says 'we still have a long way to go' with women's rights

(CNN) Steven Spielberg says America has a long way to go when it comes to how women are treated in the workforce.

"We're not anywhere near where we should have been based on the relationships that men and women have, or the way power is used and abused, and I just think we have so far to go," Spielberg said. "But right now, we're going through a kind of national reckoning and I think it's a significant time."

The "national reckoning" kicked off in October when the media published accounts from women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Since then, a flood of accusers have come forward to share stories of alleged sexual harassment and abuse in the hands of powerful men in Hollywood and various industries.

For Spielberg, who has been making movies for at least five decades, the alleged bad behavior didn't come as a surprise to him.

"I was shocked, but I wasn't surprised," Spielberg told CNN. "Because ... if you have peripheral vision, you're going to sense these things out of the corner of your eye. You can't not know that this has been going on rampantly for ... I can't even tell you how many decades."

