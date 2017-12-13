Breaking News

John Stamos to become dad at 54

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:14 AM ET, Wed December 13, 2017

John Stamos announced in December that at the age of 54 he will become a dad as his fiancée actress Caitlin McHugh is pregnant. Other male celebs have become fathers in their later years, too.
At 56, George Clooney became a father to twins. He and Amal Clooney welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney in June.
Alec Baldwin had his second child at 55. He has gained recent notoriety for his &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; impersonations of Donald Trump, who had his youngest son, Barron, at 59.
&quot;Parenthood&quot; actor Steve Martin became a first-time dad at 67 with wife Anne Stringfield.
Clint Eastwood was 66 when he had his seventh child, Morgan, with his second wife, Dina Ruiz.
Television and radio personality Larry King had two children in his mid-60s with wife Shawn Southwick.
Double Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro was 68 years old when he and Grace Hightower had daughter Helen Grace.
Rod Stewart was 66 when he welcomed his seventh child, Aidan Patrick Stewart.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when son Cooper was born to his then-wife Kimberley Conrad.
Director Woody Allen is about 65 years older than his youngest daughter, Manzie, whom he adopted with wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is the adopted daughter of Allen&#39;s former partner, Mia Farrow.
At 56, former &quot;Late Show&quot; host David Letterman announced that he would be having a child with longtime partner Regina Lasko.
Story highlights

  • Stamos shared the news with People
  • He joins other A-listers who became dads later in life

(CNN)It's about to be a "Fuller House" for John Stamos.

The actor shared with People magazine that he is set to become a first-time father at the age of 54.
The actor, who became everyone's favorite uncle with his role on the hit 1990s sitcom "Full House," joins other celebs, including George Clooney, to welcome fatherhood in their 50s.
Stamos told People he and his fiancée, actress Caitlin McHugh, had discussed starting a family.
"We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely," Stamos said. "So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.'"
The couple announced their engagement in October, after Stamos proposed to his then girlfriend of two years at his favorite theme park, Disneyland.
Stamos was previously married to model/actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005.