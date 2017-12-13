Jean-Claude Van Damme gets kicks in Amazon series

(CNN) Amazon wins the weird-TV Olympics with "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," a surreal flight of comic fancy starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which begins with lots of manic energy and pretty quickly runs out of gas. Think of it as the scripted version of a reality-TV show about a washed-up star, albeit one who secretly gets his kicks as a super-spy.

Turning Van Damme into a madcap version of himself -- one who's really a covert operative when not shooting movies -- sounds inspired, but the show gradually makes one want to split more than watch the famously nimble action star do the splits.

Van Damme's willingness to spoof his own image plays a central role within the show. When the story begins, he's retired, both from acting (which explains why a guy confuses him with Nicolas Cage) and espionage, having once used his international film work as cover for missions -- like "I Spy," only with brawnier residual payments.

Van Damme is inspired to get back in the game by a chance meeting with Vanessa (Kat Foster), his spy partner and one-time lover, who masqueraded as his hairstylist during their endeavors. So they're reunited as Van Damme takes the starring role in a movie (a "reimagining" of Huckleberry Finn, no less) shooting in Bulgaria, thus allowing him to delve into a shadowy plot to take over the world.

His agent/handler, Jane (Phylicia Rashad), also plays a dual role in mediating Van Damme's twin careers, alternating between brokering deals and doling out life-and-death assignments.

