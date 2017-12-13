James Corden and wife welcome third child

Story highlights Corden's daughter was born Tuesday

(CNN) James Corden had a good reason for missing Tuesday night's episode of "The Late Late Show."

The talk-show host was with his wife, Julia Carey, as she gave birth to their third child, a girl.

"Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world," Corden tweeted. "Both she and her mother are doing great."

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

He thanked singer Harry Styles, who agreed to fill in as host with only a few hours' notice.

Corden and Carey, who married in 2012, are already the parents of son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3.