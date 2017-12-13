SAG Awards 2018: The nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' scored four SAG Award nominations on Wednesday, including best ensemble performance in a movie.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – 'Lady Bird' and its stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are nominated in three categories.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – 'Mudbound' earned two nominations.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – 'The Big Sick' received two nominations for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture and female actor in a supporting role for Holly Hunter.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – 'Get Out' received two nominations. Star Daniel Kaluuya is nominated for outstanding performance by a leading actor in a film.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – 'Black-ish' scored two nominations -- one for the cast and Anthony Anderson got a nod for outstanding male actor in a comedy series.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returned after six-year break to receive two SAG Award nominations.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – Netflix's 'Glow' received three nominations for its debut season.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – 'Orange Is The New Black' won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy last year and its nominated again this time around.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – 'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is nominated for best female actor in a comedy. Her fellow castmates are also nominated.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – 'The Handmaid's Tale' the dystopian Hulu drama scored star Elisabeth Moss a nomination, along with her fellow cast members.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – 'The Crown' star Claire Foy was crowned a winner at last year's SAG Awards. She's nominated again this year, as is the cast.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – 'Stranger Things' is nominated for three SAG Awards.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – 'Game Of Thrones' swept up two nominations.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – 'This Is Us' is also nominated for two SAG Awards.