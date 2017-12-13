'Big Sick' cast, more react to SAG nominations

(CNN)Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the writing team behind SAG-nominated film "The Big Sick," were among those who woke up to good news Wednesday morning.
"We are so lucky to have been graced with the enormous talents of every single member of our cast," the two said in a joint statement. "They each put a piece of themselves into our story and we are thrilled at being recognized."
"The Big Sick" earned one nomination for best film ensemble and Holly Hunter earned individual honors for her role in the comedy.
Despite their joy, Nanjiani and Gordon joked, "Now we have to go tell our real parents that they aren't actually nominated."
Zoe Kazan, who played Gordon in the film inspired by the couple's real-life story, said she was "deeply proud" to be a part of the film and "to have brought Kumail & Emily's story into the world, especially at this time."
"The Big Sick" was joined in the overall category by "Get Out," "Lady Bird" "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri," and "Mudbound."
In television, "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Game of Thrones," and "This Is Us" were nominated for best ensemble in a drama.
"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown released an excitement-filled reaction video following the news.
"I feel like I work with one of the best ensembles on TV and for you guys to see us in a similar light makes me incredibly happy," he said, moments before being video-bombed by his son.
Brown also received a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a drama, in which he is up against Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones"), Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), David Harbour ("Stranger Things"), and Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul").
Due to a tie, the best male actor in a comedy category featured six nominees, including Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"), William H. Macy ("Shameless"), Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Marc Maron ("GLOW"), and Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace").
"I am so honored to be recognized in this category with these extraordinary actors," Hayes said. "I love acting because I love actors. I also like to bake sometimes."
Individual nominations in the best performance by a female actor in a drama category went to Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Claire Foy ("The Crown"), Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Robin Wright ("House of Cards") and Laura Linney ("Ozarks").
"I am so proud to be included in a list of such wonderful actresses who have raised the bar so high," Linney said in a statement. "What an amazing year for women in television."
The SAG Awards will air January 21, 2018 on TNT & TBS.
(CNN, like TNT and TBS, is owned by Turner.)