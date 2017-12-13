'Big Sick' cast, more react to SAG nominations

(CNN) Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the writing team behind SAG-nominated film "The Big Sick," were among those who woke up to good news Wednesday morning.

"We are so lucky to have been graced with the enormous talents of every single member of our cast," the two said in a joint statement. "They each put a piece of themselves into our story and we are thrilled at being recognized."

"The Big Sick" earned one nomination for best film ensemble and Holly Hunter earned individual honors for her role in the comedy.

Despite their joy, Nanjiani and Gordon joked, "Now we have to go tell our real parents that they aren't actually nominated."

Zoe Kazan, who played Gordon in the film inspired by the couple's real-life story, said she was "deeply proud" to be a part of the film and "to have brought Kumail & Emily's story into the world, especially at this time."

