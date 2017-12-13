CNN 10 - December 14, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 14, 2017

Today, we're explaining the unusual outcome of a closely watched election in Alabama, and we're exploring what the result could mean for the U.S. Senate. That's followed by a look at how the Bitcoin currency is mined and the computing power it takes to do it. And we're examining the changing landscape for U.S. shopping malls.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More