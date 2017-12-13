US demands release of Reuters reporters detained in Myanmar

Story highlights Reuters demands release of its journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

"We will take action against ... the reporters," government spokesman tells Reuters

(CNN) The US embassy in Yangon expressed concern Wednesday over the "highly irregular" arrest of two Reuters journalists in the Myanmar capital.

The journalists -- identified by Reuters as Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- were arrested Tuesday evening "after they were invited to meet with police officials," the embassy said.

"For a democracy to succeed, journalists need to be able to do their jobs freely. We urge the government to explain these arrests and allow immediate access to the journalists," an embassy statement said.

Reuters President and Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler called for their immediate release. He said they were "reporting on events of global importance" and were taken into custody during the course of that work.

"We are outraged by this blatant attack on press freedom," Adler said in a statement.

