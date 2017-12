(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:





-- White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman plans to leave her role next month to pursue other opportunities, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders. -- Democrat Doug Jones pulled off a big upset in the Alabama Senate race last night. The key to his success? Black voters ( particularly women ) overwhelmingly voted for him.

-- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace Al Franken in the Senate.

-- Bon Jovi, The Cars, Moody Blues, Dire Straits and Nina Simone made the list for the 2018 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.