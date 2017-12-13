(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Republicans in the Senate and House have struck a deal on the tax bill.
-- Democrat Doug Jones pulled off a big upset in the Alabama Senate race last night. The key to his success? Black voters (particularly women) overwhelmingly voted for him.
-- White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman plans to leave her role next month to pursue other opportunities, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders.
-- White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman plans to leave her role next month to pursue other opportunities, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders.
-- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace Al Franken in the Senate.
-- Bon Jovi, The Cars, Moody Blues, Dire Straits and Nina Simone made the list for the 2018 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
-- "Big Little Lies" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" are leading the way with four SAG Award nominations each.
-- It's about to be a "Fuller House" for John Stamos as he's set to become a dad for the first time. Adding to the list of celeb dads: James Corden welcomes a third child.
-- Turns out people were Googling Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma and Unicorn Frappuccinos the most this year.