Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, December 13

By Sara Afzal, CNN

Updated 3:41 PM ET, Wed December 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Omarosa Manigault at Trump Tower late last year.
Omarosa Manigault at Trump Tower late last year.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Republicans in the Senate and House have struck a deal on the tax bill.
-- Democrat Doug Jones pulled off a big upset in the Alabama Senate race last night. The key to his success? Black voters (particularly women) overwhelmingly voted for him.

-- White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman plans to leave her role next month to pursue other opportunities, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders.
-- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace Al Franken in the Senate.
    -- Bon Jovi, The Cars, Moody Blues, Dire Straits and Nina Simone made the list for the 2018 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
    Read More
    -- "Big Little Lies" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" are leading the way with four SAG Award nominations each.
    -- It's about to be a "Fuller House" for John Stamos as he's set to become a dad for the first time. Adding to the list of celeb dads: James Corden welcomes a third child.
    -- Turns out people were Googling Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma and Unicorn Frappuccinos the most this year.