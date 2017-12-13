Look around, CNN's best 360˚ videos are on your app
Updated 6:22 PM ET, Wed December 13, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Fly high above Manhattan with the NYPD's elite rescue team or go deep inside North Korea to explore life inside the "Hermit Kingdom."
To count down to the New Year, the CNNVR team is offering an immersive story in full 360˚ each day. Look for the 360˚ video in your CNN app's "Top News" feed. If you don't have the CNN app, download it here.
There is an entirely new way to watch
If you're using your CNN app on an iPhone, find the Google Cardboard icon on your 360˚ video in landscape mode. Tap it to launch the Google Cardboard experience.
Pairing Google Cardboard and your phone to create your own VR headset will allow you to explore CNN's 360˚ stories up close and in full view.
Don't have the goggles? That's okay. You can read more about them in the E-Commerce Guide by CNN Underscored.
How to watch everywhere
The CNN app uses your smartphone's accelerometer to follow your movements. It's called 'magic window' mode -- and yes, it's real magic.
But CNN 360˚ videos aren't just on your Android and iOS apps.
You can watch them on your laptop or desktop computer at CNN.com/VR. Play a video, then click and drag the screen to look anywhere you like. Make sure you're using Chrome or Firefox.
Tap here for more information on how to watch CNNVR.
Tap here for more information on how to watch CNNVR.